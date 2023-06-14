Auto Owners Insurance Co Invests $849,000 in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $72.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $88.84.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on SYY. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

