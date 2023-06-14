Auto Owners Insurance Co Makes New $790,000 Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,301 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $1,267,875.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $541,703,318 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS opened at $342.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $343.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

