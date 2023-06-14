Auto Owners Insurance Co Purchases New Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 514,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,688,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.28. The company has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

