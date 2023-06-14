Auto Owners Insurance Co Takes $10.94 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,941,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.07 and a 200-day moving average of $92.13.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.