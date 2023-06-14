Auto Owners Insurance Co Takes $2.14 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Auto Owners Insurance Co bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Susquehanna dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.8 %

United Parcel Service stock opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $177.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

