Auto Owners Insurance Co Takes Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,875 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TD. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,824,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,162,000 after buying an additional 171,070 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,288,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,370,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 27,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $4,527,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TD. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE TD opened at $59.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 15.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.65%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

See Also

