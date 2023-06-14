Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Short Interest Up 1,757.6% in May

Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,300 shares, an increase of 1,757.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 257,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.8 %

ATDRY stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.00.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATDRY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 610 ($7.63) to GBX 670 ($8.38) in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Auto Trader Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 405 ($5.07) to GBX 473 ($5.92) in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $596.33.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.