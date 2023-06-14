Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives $231.84 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $231.84.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $257.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. William Blair started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Autodesk from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total value of $63,372.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $924,135.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.75, for a total transaction of $560,147.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,452 shares in the company, valued at $16,812,681. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.09, for a total transaction of $63,372.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,135.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,931,672 over the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 495.2% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 200.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.62 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $235.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 100.54% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

