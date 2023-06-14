AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) CEO Buys $1,014,230.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) CEO Michael Mark Manley acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AutoNation Trading Up 5.5 %

AN opened at $151.49 on Wednesday. AutoNation, Inc. has a one year low of $94.92 and a one year high of $158.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a return on equity of 61.01% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management raised its position in AutoNation by 197.8% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 873,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,311,000 after purchasing an additional 579,910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 14.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,051,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,698,000 after purchasing an additional 522,990 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 3,729.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 505,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 492,074 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AutoNation by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,116,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,774,000 after purchasing an additional 414,240 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after purchasing an additional 338,288 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

