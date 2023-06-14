Aventail Capital Group LP Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aventail Capital Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.3% during the third quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 35,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,612,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total value of $102,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,665.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $103.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.36. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The company had revenue of $15.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 26th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.32.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

