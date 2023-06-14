Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Short Interest Update

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 195,500 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the May 15th total of 300,700 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avenue Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATXI. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $145,000. Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in Avenue Therapeutics by 6.0% in the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 279,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Trading Up 0.9 %

ATXI opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of -0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Aegis assumed coverage on Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of rare and neurologic diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes AJ201, which in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy; intravenous (IV) Tramadol for the treatment of post-operative acute pain; and BAER-101 for the treatment of epilepsy and panic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.