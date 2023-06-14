Avidity Partners Management LP Acquires 675,000 Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA)

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675,000 shares during the quarter. Avidity Biosciences comprises about 1.6% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP owned about 6.01% of Avidity Biosciences worth $72,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter.

RNA opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $861.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of -0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day moving average is $17.55. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avidity Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.83.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

