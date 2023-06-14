Avidity Partners Management LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Avidity Partners Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 217,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 1.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Avidity Partners Management LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $79,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.1 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $445.72 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $283.11 and a 1 year high of $454.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $412.19 and its 200-day moving average is $369.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $423.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.86, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, SVB Securities raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,309,605 shares of company stock valued at $499,897,233. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

