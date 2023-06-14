Avidity Partners Management LP Has $169.34 Million Stock Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,950,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,500 shares during the quarter. Arvinas accounts for approximately 3.7% of Avidity Partners Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Avidity Partners Management LP owned approximately 9.30% of Arvinas worth $169,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Arvinas by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arvinas by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arvinas by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,525,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,251,000 after purchasing an additional 19,519 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arvinas by 743.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

Arvinas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.75. Arvinas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.74 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 50.85% and a negative net margin of 227.86%. Arvinas’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Arvinas, Inc. will post -6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARVN. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arvinas from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $57.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Arvinas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer, ARV-471, and ARV-766, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.