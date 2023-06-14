Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $481.82 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.2% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $481,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.

Shares of MDGL opened at $268.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $279.44 and a 200-day moving average of $252.18. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of -0.71. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.21 and a one year high of $322.67.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

