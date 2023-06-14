Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Has $481.82 Million Position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 7.2% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals worth $481,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDGL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.36.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.78) by $0.55. On average, equities research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Profile
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.