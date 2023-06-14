Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Sells 61,500 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,865,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 61,500 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 11.9% of Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.29% of United Therapeutics worth $796,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UTHR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.79, for a total transaction of $1,396,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,519,881.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.81, for a total transaction of $80,338.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,186.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,379 shares of company stock worth $38,524,217 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $285.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $294.67.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $229.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.60. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $201.65 and a one year high of $283.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $220.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 9.84 and a quick ratio of 9.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.37 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Stories

