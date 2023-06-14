Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Needham & Company LLC

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $180.28 on Wednesday. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $184.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.91.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.18. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $254.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,924,901. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Low sold 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $1,086,484.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,315,211.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 24.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after buying an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 332,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $624,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high and medium current, and energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Featured Stories

