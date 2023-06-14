AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives $64.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 34,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXS opened at $54.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $48.32 and a 52 week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.43%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

