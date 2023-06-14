Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $78.44 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.44.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. CL King started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Axonics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Axonics in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Axonics news, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 2,001 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $120,080.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,819.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Danny L. Dearen sold 7,999 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $395,630.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $455,130.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,344,761. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 209,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,114,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 15.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in Axonics by 1,159.5% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $50.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.54 and a beta of 0.40. Axonics has a 52-week low of $46.57 and a 52-week high of $79.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $70.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.03 million. Axonics had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. Axonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Axonics will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

