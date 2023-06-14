Azarias Capital Management L.P. Purchases 108,241 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,241 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for 4.7% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.58% of Healthcare Services Group worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 122,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,807,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,689,000 after purchasing an additional 245,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Performance

HCSG opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.59. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The firm had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

