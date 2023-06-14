Azarias Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Azarias Capital Management L.P. lowered its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 772,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,302 shares during the period. Farmer Bros. accounts for approximately 3.3% of Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Azarias Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Farmer Bros. were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 3.3 %

FARM opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.93. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Farmer Bros. ( NASDAQ:FARM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The firm had revenue of $124.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Farmer Brothers Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The company’s products include roasted and liquid coffee, flavored and unflavored teas, coffee related products such as coffee filters, sugar and creamers, culinary products like spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, syrups and sauces, and other beverages including cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

