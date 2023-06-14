Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $8,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,325,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,529,000 after buying an additional 79,801 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $468.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.08. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $476.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.17. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 117.37%. The business had revenue of $900.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $4,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,043,589.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,187 shares of company stock valued at $6,402,047 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Further Reading

