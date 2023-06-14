Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,795,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,034,850,000 after purchasing an additional 422,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,659,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 235,239 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,129,316 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,091,832,000 after purchasing an additional 224,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,052,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,855,916,000 after acquiring an additional 246,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK opened at $281.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 22.17%. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

