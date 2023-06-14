Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $17.94 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,585 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,776 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up approximately 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $17,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 183 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 200.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 162 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total transaction of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 605,212 shares in the company, valued at $137,564,687.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.30, for a total value of $10,228,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 605,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,564,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,214 shares of company stock worth $54,485,870 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $233.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 370.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $234.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 50.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

