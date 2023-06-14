Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $23.44 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.2% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $23,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $104.60 and its 200-day moving average is $103.65. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.35 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.