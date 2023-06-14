Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,633 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $315.45 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $318.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $297.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.27. The company has a market capitalization of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 86.19, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

