Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 17,112 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,687 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 17,112 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 164,060 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 77,566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 34,217 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 5,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.17.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 2.5 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.87, a PEG ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

