Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 74,579 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 74,579 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $80.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $82.86.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. Amphenol’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.