Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Takes $12.50 Million Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Axon Enterprise at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Capital International Investors grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 605.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,660,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,343 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,932,000 after acquiring an additional 21,785 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,486,000 after acquiring an additional 390,323 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,162,000 after acquiring an additional 45,774 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 692,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,873,000 after acquiring an additional 331,142 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 0.1 %

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $196.66 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.01 and a 1-year high of $229.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 104.05 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $343.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total transaction of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at $626,625,049.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,770,976.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 53,431 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.35, for a total value of $11,613,227.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,883,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,625,049.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 20,250 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 and have sold 98,343 shares worth $21,267,844. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

