Azora Capital LP Decreases Stock Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Azora Capital LP cut its position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,728 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes accounts for 2.3% of Azora Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Azora Capital LP owned 0.46% of Federated Hermes worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Federated Hermes

In related news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,061,670.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $749,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,866,606.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $35,213.05. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 369,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,061,670.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,818 shares of company stock worth $5,704,558 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

NYSE FHI opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.68. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.00.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 27.83%. Federated Hermes’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.58%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.