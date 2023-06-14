Azul S.A. Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Azul in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Azul alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Azul Stock Down 5.0 %

AZUL opened at $11.29 on Monday. Azul has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $13.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.94. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.89 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Azul by 930.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Azul by 140.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azul by 231.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Azul by 697.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Azul by 18.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.