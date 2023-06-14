Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) shot up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.76. 1,171,320 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,702,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.50 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 14.24 and a quick ratio of 13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ballard Power Systems ( NASDAQ:BLDP Get Rating ) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 219.52% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,030,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,881,000 after purchasing an additional 75,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 22,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $2,280,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

