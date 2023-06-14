Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) shares rose 11.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$6.40 and last traded at C$6.39. Approximately 505,423 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 753,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.75.

Ballard Power Systems Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 13.57, a current ratio of 14.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of -2,030.00 and a beta of 1.82.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.