BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Robin Noel Roberson Sells 5,000 Shares

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) Director Robin Noel Roberson sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $471,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BancFirst Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BANF opened at $93.79 on Wednesday. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $68.44 and a 1 year high of $118.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a 200 day moving average of $85.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.04. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.83% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $156.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BancFirst Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BancFirst from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in BancFirst by 7.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BancFirst by 90.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,488,000 after buying an additional 19,957 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter worth about $145,000. 45.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending, depository and funds transfer services, collections, safe deposit boxes, cash management services, retail brokerage services, and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

