Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.87

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.87 and last traded at $20.70, with a volume of 26461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.55.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Trading Up 1.0 %
The stock has a market cap of $756.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLX. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. during the third quarter worth $1,630,000. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. 7.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral loans, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
