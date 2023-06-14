Bank of America Increases Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Price Target to $87.00

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ORA. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Shares of NYSE ORA opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 62.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Ormat Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $101.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.94.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $185.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.86 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the first quarter worth $13,795,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 65,041 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 89.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,892,000 after buying an additional 132,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

