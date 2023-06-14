Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

Analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OCS. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Oculis in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oculis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Oculis stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Oculis has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter worth about $4,838,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Oculis in the first quarter worth about $472,000.

Oculis Holding AG is a biopharmaceutical company which develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. Its product candidate includes OCS-01, OCS-02 and OCS-05. Oculis Holding AG is based in Zug, Switzerland.

