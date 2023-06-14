Barclays Boosts Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 275

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

CRNCY opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

