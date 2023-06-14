Barclays Boosts Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Price Target to GBX 275

Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from GBX 250 ($3.13) to GBX 275 ($3.44) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Capricorn Energy in a report on Friday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Capricorn Energy alerts:

Capricorn Energy Stock Performance

CRNCY opened at $5.02 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.15. Capricorn Energy has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $5.05.

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capricorn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricorn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.