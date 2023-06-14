Barclays Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.
Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
