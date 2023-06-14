Barclays Raises Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target to $145.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AMD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.76.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $124.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.40. The firm has a market cap of $200.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 541.43, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,998,181.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 308,238 shares of company stock valued at $35,251,519 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Micro Devices

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,913,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,747,908 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,312,000 after buying an additional 164,826 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.