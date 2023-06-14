Barclays Raises Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $42.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $26.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CFLT. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Confluent from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Confluent in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Confluent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Confluent has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $37.51.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The business had revenue of $174.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.12 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 56.31% and a negative net margin of 77.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,989.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Erica Schultz sold 100,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $3,611,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,316,081.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $605,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $516,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,872,826 shares of company stock valued at $53,259,148 over the last three months. 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Confluent by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Confluent by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 27.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

