Barry Biffle Sells 100,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) CEO Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,253 shares in the company, valued at $10,439,372.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Frontier Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Barry Biffle sold 92,700 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $743,454.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Barry Biffle sold 58,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $466,900.00.

Frontier Group Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:ULCC opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 1.98. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.61 and a 52 week high of $15.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontier Group

ULCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Melius cut Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna cut Frontier Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James raised Frontier Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. 500.com reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Frontier Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 1,838.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Frontier Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,632 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Frontier Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 120,090 shares during the period.

Frontier Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of air transportation. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.