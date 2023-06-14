BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Major Shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr Sells 1,163,825 Shares

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) major shareholder Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,163,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $253,876,785.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,879,233 shares in the company, valued at $31,822,095,886.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Advisors Ltd. Hhlr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Advisors Ltd. Hhlr sold 1,250,212 shares of BeiGene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.21, for a total value of $244,053,884.52.

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $212.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.42 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.58 and a 200 day moving average of $233.83. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BeiGene

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($3.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.66) by $0.32. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 41.58% and a negative net margin of 123.48%. The business had revenue of $447.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($4.24) earnings per share. BeiGene’s revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 302.4% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BeiGene by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the first quarter worth $77,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BGNE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on BeiGene from $230.10 to $263.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Stories

