Bennett S. Lebow Sells 80,000 Shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Stock

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Rating) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 80,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $1,034,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,240.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vector Group Price Performance

Shares of VGR opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.04. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.26.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vector Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 3,686.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vector Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

