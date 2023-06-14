Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Coverage Initiated at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

BSY has been the topic of several other reports. Griffin Securities raised Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.70.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $314.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Nicholas Cumins sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $1,288,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,518,816.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 over the last quarter. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $403,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 272.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 38,318 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Bentley Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

