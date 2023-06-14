Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.33

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.33 and last traded at $51.30, with a volume of 147814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.41.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $314.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.37 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 14.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total transaction of $1,504,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 476,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,459,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,083,953 in the last three months. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bentley Systems in the first quarter worth $241,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 250.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 96.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

