Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Porsche Automobil Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:POAHY opened at $6.18 on Wednesday. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE engages in the development, manufacture, and trading of automobile. It operates through the Porsche SE (PSE) and Intelligent Transport Systems (ITS) segments. The PSE segment split into the two segment i.e Core Investment and Portfolio Investments. The ITS segment develops smart software solutions for transport logistics as well as traffic planning and management.

