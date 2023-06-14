BILL (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BILL. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BILL from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of BILL opened at $118.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. BILL has a 12-month low of $68.30 and a 12-month high of $179.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $272.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative net margin of 30.41% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BILL will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $570,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $197,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,531 shares of company stock worth $3,543,480 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BILL

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of BILL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,748,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,383,000 after acquiring an additional 497,359 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BILL by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,088,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,066,000 after purchasing an additional 141,040 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,964,000. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in BILL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,020,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,515,000 after purchasing an additional 32,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BILL by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,309,000 after purchasing an additional 167,757 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BILL Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

See Also

