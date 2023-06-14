Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $38.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.62. Biohaven has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $25.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($2.08). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 144,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,859,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 615,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,999,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 221,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 25,696 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 610,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,300,000 after acquiring an additional 276,732 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 204.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 833,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,995,000 after acquiring an additional 559,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; BHV-7010, a Kv7 channel modulator for the treatment of different neurological diseases; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an oral myeloperoxidase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

