Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Reaches $0.19

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00097407 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00042459 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00024368 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000940 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

