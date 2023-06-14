BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Shares Bought by Almitas Capital LLC

Almitas Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) by 267.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Capital Investment comprises 1.0% of Almitas Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Almitas Capital LLC owned approximately 0.85% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $2,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 42.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 13,293 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet raised BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.57 million, a P/E ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.51. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $4.03.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Capital Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

